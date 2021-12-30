The Five Best Songs From Phoenix Musicians in December

Forget your Spotify Wrapped and its (obviously, definitely) erroneous insistence that you listened to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” 223 times. It can’t be, shouldn’t be right, because this year was full of songs by Texas artists from across the state, and across genres, that we all had stuck on repeat. There were major releases from Dallas-raised pop stars Demi Lovato, who humbled us with their radical honesty about struggles with addiction (Lovato is nonbinary and uses the pronouns “they” and “their”), and Selena Gomez, who stepped outside of her comfort zone to release her first Spanish-language EP. In country music, Golden’s Kacey Musgraves pushed the boundaries of the genre with her post-breakup album Star-Crossed, while Arlington’s Mickey Guyton wowed with a bold and honest debut album that placed her Blackness front and center. And just a few months before she returned to Houston to walk the stage as a college graduate, Megan Thee Stallion showed off the freestyle talent that made her famous and paid homage to her hometown on Something for Thee Hotties. Here are twelve songs from Texas stars who shone bright this year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO