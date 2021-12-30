ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Five Best Songs From Phoenix Musicians in December

By Chris Coplan
Phoenix New Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother year has ended. With some folks already looking forward to the big events of 2022, music fans are instead eyeing the most anticipated album releases. But don't forget that new music keeps coming out each and every week, and various local bands closed out December by releasing several great singles...

www.phoenixnewtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mxdwn.com

Top 50 Best Songs of 2021

These are the songs that made our year better, they formed an unique playlist that is so versatile and beautiful that it just never grows old to listen to the many talented bands and artists that helped us through the hard times and made the good times even better. 50....
MUSIC
The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
MUSIC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Top Five Trending Songs On YouTube Jamaica

The online music streaming space is competitive; Apple Music, Deezer, Audiomack, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, YouTube, and SoundCloud are amongst the most used. Despite the tight competition, music lovers, producers, creatives, and artists look forward to watching the videos and lyrics to some of their favorite songs on YouTube.
MUSIC
KPBS

Unconventional holiday tunes from San Diego musicians

Whether you're tired of the Christmas standards, just not feeling the season, or want a playlist that might even see you through a cold snap any month of the year, San Diego bands and artists have you covered. Here's some music to spend the holidays at home to (again). Scroll to the bottom to find a Spotify playlist.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Indiana State
digg.com

The Best Songs Of 2021, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2021 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?. Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best songs, albums, books, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
MUSIC
Texas Monthly

The Best Songs From Texans in 2021

Forget your Spotify Wrapped and its (obviously, definitely) erroneous insistence that you listened to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” 223 times. It can’t be, shouldn’t be right, because this year was full of songs by Texas artists from across the state, and across genres, that we all had stuck on repeat. There were major releases from Dallas-raised pop stars Demi Lovato, who humbled us with their radical honesty about struggles with addiction (Lovato is nonbinary and uses the pronouns “they” and “their”), and Selena Gomez, who stepped outside of her comfort zone to release her first Spanish-language EP. In country music, Golden’s Kacey Musgraves pushed the boundaries of the genre with her post-breakup album Star-Crossed, while Arlington’s Mickey Guyton wowed with a bold and honest debut album that placed her Blackness front and center. And just a few months before she returned to Houston to walk the stage as a college graduate, Megan Thee Stallion showed off the freestyle talent that made her famous and paid homage to her hometown on Something for Thee Hotties. Here are twelve songs from Texas stars who shone bright this year.
TEXAS STATE
localspins.com

Best Music and Concerts of the Year 2021: The Musicians’ and Readers’ Picks

Last week, Local Spins writers piped in with their “best of” lists for 2021. Today, some West Michigan musicians and Local Spins readers reveal their favorite releases and concerts, from Allison Russell, Nigel Hall and Jon Batiste to Billy Strings, Stratos and Michigan Rattlers. Year-end “best of” lists...
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

The 11 Best Pistol Annies Songs

The Pistol Annies, made up of bandmates Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley, and Ashley Monroe, are the modern-day Dolly, Linda and Emmylou. Their angelic harmonies grab your attention and their songs about real life and tough love keep you engaged. Let's take a look at the best Pistol Annies songs. "Got...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Daniel Johnston
brooklynvegan.com

‘In Defense of the Genre’ December roundup (best songs of the month included)

2021 is a wrap! As the year came to a close, we in In Defense of the Genre land looked back at many of the year's best releases that fell somewhere under the punk umbrella (plus some classics that celebrated a big anniversary this year), and here's a roundup of all the punk lists and features we ran throughout December, followed by The Genre's best songs of the month...
MUSIC
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: The Unlikely Candidates, Booker T. Jones, and Closet Goth

Metro Phoenix’s music scene is having a bit of a lull at the moment, thanks to both the holiday hangover and the current surge of COVID-19 cases. That’s not to say there aren’t notable shows or music events to attend this week, as touring acts like indie rock band The Unlikely Candidates and R&B multi-instrumentalist Booker T. Jones will be taking stages around the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
Atlantic City Press

Local musician Hartman goes from Mainland Regional to Spotify

MARGATE — Jeff Hartman taught English and Spanish at Mainland Regional High School and coached the tennis team for 18 years. While a heart condition forced him into early retirement in 2002, his love of music and teaching continues today through singing and songwriting. Hartman, 64, of Margate, grew...
TENNIS
grimygoods.com

Best Songs from Los Angeles-Based Artists and Bands in 2021

Los Angeles, we love you! While we love supporting each and every LA-based music artist and band that graces our pages, some songs and tracks stick a little more than others. Whether it be their rhythm and sound, lyrics, or just straight up time and place — the songs below left us with lasting impressions. And since Grimy Goods is an LA-based music lifestyle blog, every year we like to give our hometown acts their own shine with their own feature exclusively for Los Angeles area acts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Christmas#Cowboy#Snailmate#Diy#Covid
WTAP

Local musician Evan Cunningham releases new song

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A local musician can now say he’s heard another one of his songs on the radio. The last time we spoke with Evan Cunningham was when he was our Academic Achiever of the Week back in March. Back then, Cunningham was already making music... playing...
MARIETTA, OH
Wide Open Country

The 10 Best Rick Trevino Songs

Rick Treviño, a Texas native, was born into a family of Tejano musicians and fit the Nashville bill, perfecting a mix of country and rock. Let's take a look at Rick Treviño's best 10 songs. "In My Dreams" "In My Dreams" was the title track single from Treviño's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
MUSIC
Phoenix New Times

Seven Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

By the time this weekend is over, it'll be a new year (good riddance). Make the most of the holiday weekend with a burlesque performance, yoga classes, or a special New Year's Eve concert. Burlesque Extravaganza. Ring in the New Year with the Corkscrew Cabaret, as they return to Alwun...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
California Democrat

From teacher to musician, Mick Byrd prepares to perform at the Finke

As someone who has worn several different hats throughout his life as a teacher and coach in Vienna, musician Mick Byrd now wears his black bowler hat to signify his transition into his life as a professional musician. Working alongside his wife, Debbie, the two have been traveling throughout parts...
CALIFORNIA, MO
Axios Charlotte

10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in 2022, including Billie Eilish and Tyler, the Creator

Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in 2022. Venues have been announcing vaccination and/or negative test requirements. Please visit venue and ticket websites for official policies. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below: February 6: Billie Eilish, WILLOW The 20-year-old pop phenom Eilish […] The post 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in 2022, including Billie Eilish and Tyler, the Creator appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy