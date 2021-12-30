ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders' Roderic Teamer: Activated from COVID-19 list

 4 days ago

The Raiders activated Teamer (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Jaguars, Chargers, Raiders chaos parlay is Week 18's best storyline

Eleven NFL teams have clinched a postseason berth. Another 14 clubs have already been eliminated. Miraculously, the Las Vegas Raiders fail to appear on either list. Derek Carr & Co. are somehow still alive in their quest for the playoffs and simply need to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale to lock up a spot. The same goes for the Chargers. But there’s an even more fun scenario still out there. A scenario fans of NFL chaos should be fully rooting for—if not betting on.
NFL
FanSided

Raiders Game Sunday: Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers odds and prediction for NFL Week 18 game

The Raiders can punch their ticket to the AFC Playoffs in Week 18, and here are the early odds and prediction for their matchup against the Chargers. Against all odds, the Las Vegas Raiders are one game away from the AFC Playoffs, but will have to beat a division rival in the Los Angeles Chargers to get there. The Raiders can lose to the Chargers on Sunday if the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the day, but that seems very unlikely, making beating the Chargers the only likely scenario in which the Silver and Black get in.
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
