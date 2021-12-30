ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Model 3 recall over rear camera connection

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.

All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths caused by the defect.

The coaxial cable is attached to a harness on the trunk lid and can become worn after repeated opening and closing of the trunk. If the core of coaxial cable separates due to excessive wear, the rearview camera feed will not be visible on the center display, affecting the driver’s view and increasing the risk of collision, the NHTSA said.

Tesla will inspect the trunk harnesses in affected vehicles and equip the harness with a guide to protect it from further wear if necessary. Owners who paid to replace or fix the trunk harness for the same issue prior to the recall may be eligible for reimbursement from Tesla.

Tesla discontinued the problematic trunk harness at the end of the 2020 model year. All 2021 Model 3 vehicles have a different harness design.

A letter notifying owners of the issue will be mailed beginning on Feb. 18.

