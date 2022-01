⬆️ This otter update is from two days ago, but it's still very important. ⬆️. Weather report: It's snowing again as I type this final round-up for the year. (We're offline tomorrow, back on Monday.) Over here on my hill, we're getting the fat and chunky snowflakes, the kind you get when it's a little warmer than freezing. SDOT really wants you to shovel, by the way. (Them: "Please help by shoveling the sidewalks around your home or business – it isn’t just the law, it’s the right thing to do so that everyone can travel safely, particularly people who are blind, disabled, or have a harder time getting around.") Snoqualmie Pass closed earlier this morning due to shitty road conditions. It reopened, but then, this:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO