How do you view the role of the CFO? The role of CFO has evolved over my career, but it has always been that of a strategic business advisor. How has Covid-19 changed the dynamics of the CFO role due to new challenges companies are facing? The CFO has to work more closely and strategically with human resources to ensure employee safety and minimize risk, as well as provide support to the supply chain team as they focus on business continuity and adequate material supply.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO