Video Games

Soapbox: In Defence Of Balan Wonderworld, 'The Worst Game Of 2021'

By Stuart Gipp
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoapbox features enable our individual writers to voice their own opinions on hot topics or random stuff they've been thinking about. Today, Stuart discusses his love and admiration of a game dubbed 'the worst' of the past year... Hello, my name is Stuart Gipp, and I think Balan Wonderworld...

www.nintendolife.com

gamepressure.com

Worst AAA Game on PC in a Long Time - DF's Crushing Review of Final Fantasy VII Remake

Quite recently we received the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Unfortunately, the game turned out to be a big failure. Players complain about bad technical condition. Final Fantasy VII Remake sparked a lot of controversy even before its official release on PC. Unfortunately, there's even more of that after its debut. According to Digital Foundry journalists, the game has considerable problems with optimization and performance. However, there's more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best and Worst Reviewed Games of 2021

As we say goodbye to the year that was, we're looking back on the best and the worst 2021 had to offer. From under-the-radar indie darlings to big-budget triple-A blockbusters, these are all 25 games we awarded a 9 or higher, followed by the seven we scored 4 or lower.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Metacritic Reveals The 10 Worst Video Games Of 2021

We pointed out the best Xbox games of 2021 according to Metacritic over the weekend, but the website has also published its list of the worst games of the year as well, and it certainly makes for some interesting reading. To be honest, the inclusion of some of these titles...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Metacritic Presents the Official List of the Worst Games of the Year

Metacritic has released the list of ten worst-rated games of 2021. The presence of some titles should not be surprising. Year 2021 is coming to an end, so it's time for various summaries. Metacritic got involved in the game and released a list of the ten worst-rated games of the year. Only the critic ratings were taken into account, as the notes given by the players were often very extreme and would sooner help in creating a list of the most hated titles.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Soapbox: Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, the Most Relaxing RPG I've Ever Played

By all accounts, I shouldn't really like Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. As a rule, I shy away from JRPGs, because I often find them to be too complicated, too long, too insane, or some combination of the three. I've certainly tried to get into the genre, and my longstanding attachment to Pokémon means I'm familiar with the basic tropes. Anything without a Charmander in it doesn't really stand much of a chance with me, though, and there's seemingly no good reason why. JRPGs just don't do it for me, and I've largely accepted that.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Soapbox: Vermintide 2 Might Be My Game of the Year (But It Released in 2018)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a brilliant game. I bought it in a PlayStation Store sale ages ago, but a combination of home network issues and choppy PS4 performance made me drop it a lot sooner than I would have liked. Fast forward a couple of years or so, and I can't stop playing the bloody thing on PS5 (where it runs at a silky smooth 60 frames-per-second, it should be noted).
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here are the 10 worst video games of 2021

Even games that draw the harshest criticism take what’s more or less binary code and make worlds with it, and that’s amazing. If you worked on one of the games on this list and you’re reading this, don’t think we’ve forgotten about all the other great titles you worked on, or that we don’t expect more great titles from you to come. We continue to admire your talents and look forward to whatever you’re working on next.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Soapbox: Nintendo Pocket Football Club Really Needs A Sequel On Switch

Nintendo Pocket Football Club was one of my highlights on the 3DS and it’s about time we got a sequel to ParityBit’s simple football management sim on the Switch. Yes, I’m well aware that Football Manager Touch is available on the Switch, with its real-world players, teams, and leagues, but it lacks the Nintendo charm and more simplistic touch of Pocket Football Club that makes it better for casual players and those who are put off by the serious nature of Football Manager. While the 3DS download game wasn’t perfect, a new Nintendo Pocket Football Club on Switch could build upon its foundations and give us budding armchair managers the chance to prove to everyone that our tactical know-how isn’t just Twitter talk. Move aside Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola, and Antonio Conte, it’s our time to helm the dugout. And hopefully, this time, North America could get in on the action, too.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Square Enix President Knows You Hate NFTs Because You "Play To Have Fun"

NFTs have been a hot topic during 2021, and the New Year's letter from Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda is only going to add to that noise. Matsuda's letter – which you can read here – touches upon a wide range of topics, including cloud gaming, AI and "the metaverse", but he devotes a particularly large portion to NFTs and cryptocurrency, and how they can impact gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Top 25 best tower defence games for Android phones and tablets

Although tower defence games for Android are nowhere near as popular as they used to be in the early days of Android, they are catchy and interesting!. But while we're not seeing bold new genre entries released each week, the TD genre's influence can be felt in various other contemporary genres. If you've played a mobile game that asks you to fend off successive waves of attacking foes by strategically placing defensive units lately, then you've played a game that's standing on the shoulders of some TD giants.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: Streets Of Rage Composer On Musical Heroes And The Series He'd Love To Work On

10 rapid-fire questions for VGM legend Yuzo Koshiro. Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: Minecraft And Celeste Composer On Nintendo Influences And Writing For The Biggest Game In The World

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: 30 Years Of Sonic The Hedgehog - The Many Faces Of Mario's Biggest Rival

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: What Is The Zelda 'Formula'? We Break Down The Secret Recipe

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Shadow Man Remastered Appears To Be Releasing On Switch eShop Next Month

The official Nintendo game page says it'll be launching next month on January 17th or 18th, depending on your location. And it will set you back $19.99 USD or your regional equivalent. The remaster is being handled by Nightdive and uses the studio's proprietary KEX engine - which has been...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Eufloria HD Brings 'Ambient Strategy' To Switch This Week

One of the final releases on Switch in 2021 will be a surprise revival of a game that made its initial mark a decade ago, with its most recent port being on the PlayStation Vita a little over eight years ago. Publisher QubicGames has teamed up with OmniSystems to bring Eufloria HD to the eShop on 31st December, priced at $/€ 9.99.
VIDEO GAMES

