A few weeks back, we wrote about Eugene Palmer, one of America's most sought-after fugitives. This alleged cold-blooded killer has been on the run for nearly a decade, disappearing shortly after the murder of his daughter-in-law Tammy back in 2012. Palmer is believed to have fled the scene of the crime never to be heard from or seen again.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO