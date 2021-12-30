ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yo-Yo Ma (feat. Tunde Olaniran), 'Doorway'

By Stephen Thompson
 4 days ago

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Yo-Yo Ma and Tunde Olaniran are both omnivorous, multi-hyphenate musicians, but you wouldn't necessarily think to place them in the same song. Still, pairing the classical cellist with the Michigan iconoclast makes...

Watch Jazz Night in America's tribute to the icons lost in 2021

If the last two years have taught us anything, it would have to be finding a (shaky, perhaps) balance between celebrating life while continuing to grieve. This year, the music community bid farewell to more than 50 jazz icons; amongst them were people who changed the way we experience jazz forever, from Chick Corea and Dr. Lonnie Smith to George Wein and Greg Tate. Their music, performances, words and impact endure, allowing us further opportunities to introduce new ears to the genre and to grow alongside their legacies.
Lushlife (feat. dälek and Irreversible Entanglements), 'Dépaysement'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. According to the Collins Dictionary, dépaysement refers to "the feeling of disorientation that occurs when you find yourself in a country that is not your home." Rapper and producer Lushlife — along with dälek — captures this feeling by constructing waves of surrealistic bars over a dreamy boom-bap beat. A chopped up children's choir sample adds to the song's ethereality, but when free-jazz titans Irreversible Entanglements are added to the mix, "Dépaysement" explodes into a fiery nine-minute avant-garde epic. By tapping into the adventurous spirit of free improvisation, "Dépaysement" ushers us past the limits of our comfort zone, taking us on a journey far beyond convention.
Nas – “Wave Gods” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier)

It’s been a big year for Nas. His 2020 release King’s Disease earned him his first Grammy, and then he followed that up with the sequel King’s Disease II, which garnered him another Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Apparently he didn’t slow down in the process of making the sister albums. Tonight, he’s already back with another sequel. It’s called Magic, and you can hear the entire thing now.
Let's end the year with some bangers! Join Alt.Latino's Listening Party

Join NPR Music for an online listening party celebrating a year of non-stop Latin bangers. Two members of the Alt.Latino crew, Reanna Cruz and Anamaria Sayre, will host an hour-long fiesta dedicated to highlighting the hottest Latin music from the year. From reggaeton to rap, this was a year of...
Shortie No Mass, 'Sunday in October'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. After making her debut in 1993 with The Roots and as a guest on De La Soul's Buhloone Mindstate, Teressa Thomspon (aka Shortie No Mass) inexplicably disappeared from the music business. Inspired by a viral explosion of her lone solo single "Like This/U Like My Style," Thompson is back. Produced by Evil Dee of Da Beatminerz, "Sunday in October" is built around a breezy, boom-bap instrumental. A melancholy vocal sample, Rhodes piano, and neck-snapping drum beat set the tone for Thompson to reintroduce herself to the world.
Toast Of The Nation 2022

As we mark another 365 days around the sun, it's time for some reflection and glorious celebration. This year we have a whole lot to be thankful for, including our ability to enjoy live music again. For our annual Toast of the Nation party, we present five powerhouse performances: The...
Asiahn, 'My World'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Christmas Eve, 2 a.m. It was my first ever alone – perhaps my last with Tips, now in her sunset, the best pug to have ever set paws on this planet – when I first heard the opening track on Asiahn's The Interlude. The song sounded so good that I had to start it over... four times.
The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
Ghetts, 'No Mercy' (feat. Pa Salieu and BackRoad Gee)

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. U.K. rapper Ghetts didn't slip through any cracks at home this year, I can tell you that. The veteran grime artist's latest project, Conflict of Interest, has been nominated for just about every album award in England, and deservedly so. It's a multi-faceted memoir in audio form that nonetheless feels like a theatrical experience. "No Mercy" is the antihero chapter, where Ghetts gets away with the figurative murder of his fellow MCs. I'm not going to necessarily endorse that metaphor for lyrical dexterity, but there's no questioning the East London native's lofty perch in the British grime hierarchy. But if we're being completely honest, it's not the bars that make "No Mercy" so memorable: It's those eerie, minor key "do-do-do's'' in the chorus. And that's fitting, because it's Ghetts' cinematic production choices that make Conflict of Interest such a compelling listen.
Dave Grohl retraces his life-affirming path from Nirvana to Foo Fighters

After Nirvana, Grohl considered quitting music. But, he says, "Music was the one thing that had healed me my entire life." His memoir is The Storyteller. Originally broadcast Nov. 24, 2021. Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by...
Some of the artists from journalist Ian Urbina's music project say they were misled

The Outlaw Ocean Music Project is this ambitious meld between music and reporting. Journalist Ian Urbina recruited hundreds of musicians across genres to make music inspired by his reporting on crimes and international human rights violations in international waters. But last month, one of the musicians asked to participate made his contract public. And at a time when many musicians are strapped for cash, it started a debate about fairness, transparency and music rights.
Rare Lou Reed Demos Released by RCA in Copyright-Extending Move, and Then Quickly Withdrawn

A 17-track album of demos recorded by Lou Reed titled “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos” was briefly released by RCA/ Sony Music on iTunes in Europe over the holiday in an apparent “copyright dump” to extend the company’s’ ownership of the recordings. The album, which was not available in the U.S., was posted on iTunes beginning on Dec. 23 but removed a couple of days later. “I’m So Free” includes rough versions of nearly every song from Reed’s self-titled 1972 debut solo album and his breakthrough follow-up, “Transformer” — several of which he originally wrote and recorded with the...
