ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Storm Norton: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Chargers placed Norton (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Daniel...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colts Make New Decision On QB Carson Wentz

Earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fortunately for Wentz, the NFL changed its health and safety protocols on Tuesday. Since the NFL has changed its quarantine time from 10 days to five days for those who test positive, Wentz is eligible to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report sheds light on Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle

Russell Wilson has once again been the subject of trade rumors amid a disappointing season in Seattle, and signs continue to point to the Seahawks moving on from their franchise quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that there is a “leaguewide feeling” that Wilson and Pete Carroll will not be together...
NFL
FanSided

49ers won’t be able to clinch playoff berth after Saints win

The 49ers had one easy Week 17 scenario to get into the playoffs, but half of that equation didn’t come true with the Saints beating the Panthers. In an ideal world, two things would have happened for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 as far as their 2022 playoff hopes are concerned.
NFL
The Spun

Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral On Sunday Night Football

The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers hoping for 1 change when Packers host playoff game

The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. That means they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers is hoping for better weather this year than the Packers had a year ago. Of course, his definition of better would be worse for the average person.
NFL
Fox News

Brooks Koepka makes bold Antonio Brown prediction after NFL star's bizarre outburst

Antonio Brown’s sudden and bizarre departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday prompted one bold prediction from golf superstar Brooks Koepka. Koepka, who has won four major titles and finished tied for second place at the 2019 Masters, tweeted after the incident fans might be able to see the NFL wide receiver in a ring rather than on the field next.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bears have made decision on Matt Nagy’s future

The Chicago Bears showed a lot of fight in their win over the Seattle Seahawks last week, leading to some speculation that head coach Matt Nagy might keep his job heading into the 2022 season. That remains unlikely, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Bears...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

NFL officials snuck an illegal challenge into Seahawks vs. Lions

There was a bit of an odd moment that probably went unnoticed from most fans watching the Week 17 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions, down 38-15 early in the third quarter, attempted an onside kick. They recovered it, giving a small chance of life at a comeback. Upon replay, though, it wasn’t clear if the Lions had legally recovered. The ball hadn’t traveled the 10 yards necessary for a clean recovery, but if a Seahawks player had touched it first, the Lions could legally cover, which is what the officials ruled on the field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy