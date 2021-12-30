Chargers' Kyler Fackrell: Cleared to practice

Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
Sunday afternoon is a big one for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, 11-4 on the season, are set to host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas has its eyes on a top seed in the NFC playoff picture. Arizona is looking to get...
Dec. 28 was the first day that NFL teams could contact assistant coaches from other organizations to fill any head coaching vacancies. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time requesting to speak with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early that morning. This is...
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
ORCHARD PARK, NY -- You probably saw what happened in the fourth quarter of the Falcons 29-15 loss to the Bills in Buffalo. If you didn't, here's a recap. (If you did see it live, keep reading. Hopefully this refreshes your memory if it needs refreshing). The Falcons were looking...
ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his family through former […]
There were many factors that led to the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati, including Ja’Marr Chase’s career game, a touchdown that was called back on a kickoff return for KC and more. Chiefs fans were not happy with the officials, mainly because...
Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19. Fast forward a few days later, and the team had a major update on his status for Week 17. Arians has cleared protocols and will be on the Buccaneers’ sideline for Sunday’s game...
We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
The Kansas City Chiefs were knocked down a peg after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Nobody was more pissed off over the loss than Patrick Mahomes’s fiancee, Brittany Matthews. The Chiefs QB’s significant other was vocal on Twitter over some of the calls being made in...
