Pennsylvania leaders demand answers after 'ghost flights' land in Scranton

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Senate President Pro Tempore and Gubernatorial Candidate Jake Corman, along with U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser are demanding answers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This comes after ICE flew unaccompanied minors and possible undocumented immigrants into state airports on chartered flights. The GOP leaders hope to see transparency regarding the flights, status and health of passengers.

"I would describe these flights coming in as just quick and secret, as secretive as possible - past midnight by the way." Meuser said during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Thursday. "There were about 150 people on both flights."

Listen to the full interview with Meuser above to learn more.