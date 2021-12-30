ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPMC hit with violations for claim denials, lack of communication

By Kdka News Staff
In a press release sent Thursday, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department announced violations found against UPMC after numerous instances between 2015 and 2016.

As a result of the violations, UPMC is going to be fined a $250,000 penalty stemming from an Affordable Care Act market conduct examination. UPMC reportedly denied claims that should have been paid, as well as notification and processing delays with customers.

In accordance with the Unfair Insurance Practices Act, UPMC was found to practice unclear communications. It also did not pay promptly, and violated interest policies, as well as maximum-out-of-pocket miscalculations.

“Protecting consumers and holding businesses to the highest standards remains the Insurance Department’s top priority,” said Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman.

According to Pennsylvania Insurance Department officials, UPMC is set to take corrective action. At this time, it is being “extremely cooperative” through its response to the findings.

