Animals

Pregnant bulldog needing C-section abandoned in baby pool behind school in Virginia

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tyler Thrasher
 4 days ago

WARNING: Story contains graphic details.

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – A pregnant bulldog was abandoned in a baby pool beside a dumpster behind an elementary school in Virginia Wednesday, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

The pregnant dog was found at 5:30 p.m. behind Norrell Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia.

According to RACC, bulldogs’ anatomy requires them to have C-sections since they cannot typically reproduce on their own.

“Whoever owned this dog knew she was pregnant, hence the baby pool, and abandoned her when she needed help the most,” the organization said on Facebook .

Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control

The dog was transported to Virginia Veterinary Centers and was confirmed to have multiple dead puppies inside of her.

As of Thursday morning, RACC said the dog had been put through surgery to remove the puppies and she is now spayed.

She has pneumonia and RACC is hoping for her survival.

NBC 29 News

Pregnant bulldog found abandoned by dumpster euthanized, RACC says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very heartbreaking news to share, the pregnant bulldog found abandoned by a dumpster had to be euthanized on Friday. “Her body just couldn’t overcome the infection and pneumonia and when she started to decline we hugged her close and made the decision to euthanize,” RACC said in a Facebook post.
RICHMOND, VA
