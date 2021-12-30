Las Vegas NYE Traffic Closures, What You Need To Know

Let’s talk traffic. Specifically, sauntering on the Strip on New Year’s Eve. Las Vegas is without a doubt going to see a mass of humanity that would rival Times Square during the same time period. That is, if Times Square were allowing the throngs of people it did before Covid.

In addition to the countless people, you will also see a considerable amount of traffic cones. So, with that in mind, get ready to fill up your patience cup because the road closures will be substantial and they will be confusing. Here is what you need to know.

traffic closures – the strip

According to The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the following Interstate 15 freeway ramps and surface streets beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday:

Interstate Closures I-15 north ramp to Tropicana Avenue, south of Russell Road. I-15 north ramp to Tropicana and Frank Sinatra Drive. I-15 south ramp to Tropicana westbound and eastbound. I-15 north ramp to Flamingo Road eastbound and westbound. I-15 south ramp to Flamingo eastbound and westbound. Main Road Closures Tropicana eastbound at Dean Martin. Flamingo eastbound at Valley View Boulevard. Hotel Rio Drive west at Dean Martin.

traffic closures – downtown

Fremont Street between Las Vegas Boulevard and Sixth Street will shut down to cars on Thursday at 5 a.m. and will remain closed until Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Fourth Street and Casino Center from Carson and Ogden will allow for limited access to the Fremont Street Experience from Thursday at 2 p.m. to Saturday at 4 a.m.

not allowed on strip/monorail

If you plan to hit the Strip for New Year’s Eve bring a smile, but leave these things behind: strollers, backpacks, bags bigger than a plastic grocery story bag and glass bottles.

options for transportation

Las Vegas Monorail

The Las Vegas Monorail will be one of the only major ways to get up and down the strip. It will operate regularly from Friday at 7 a.m. to Sunday morning at 3 a.m.

Tickets will be a dollar for locals (proof of ID needed) and five dollars for tourists for single rides. There are other options for two-day and three-day passes that start at $13.

In all there are five stations for the monorail that will service the strip and various resorts. They are MGM Grand, Bally’s & Paris, Flamingo & Caesars, The LINQ & Harrah’s and the Sahara (note that one stop can service more than one property).

The other two stops for the monorail are at the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Westgate Resort.

RTC

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is offering free rides on buses as part of their increased schedule for the holiday. On New Year’s Eve, RTC will run on a Saturday schedule and will operate a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

No cost rides will be available on all routes that RTC has starting on Friday at 6 p.m. and going through Saturday morning at 9 a.m. This includes service on major streets with direct access to and from the Strip.