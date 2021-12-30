Man Fatally Shoots Teen Daughter He Thought Was Intruder Breaking Into Home
The victim was identified by the Columbus Police Department as 16-year-old Janae...www.newsweek.com
The victim was identified by the Columbus Police Department as 16-year-old Janae...www.newsweek.com
Apparently this guy didn’t bother to clearly identify his target nor did he yell out to the so called intruder that he had a weapon. Shoot first ask questions later. This guy shouldn’t be able to even get near a nerf gun. Now he has to bury his daughter because of his stupidly
The person coming in was an intruder ...why would he think it was his daughter ..it's horrible what happened but people ..who comes in somebody's house at 4 something in the morning but an intruder . He knew someone had messed with alarm so why would he think it was his daughter if the front door was open .. ..Prayers for the man and his family ..it's sad we have to own guns to keep the lowlifes out of our homes...who always get off and go back and do it again and the next time it could be killing going on by the intruder
So many I see blaming the father. This is a horrible tragedy. . This poor father . that has to live with this. The would ofs coukd ofs should ofs dont matter . all I see is a man trying to protect his family . Unless youve been in the situation or were there . dont be so quick to throw blame. This father will suffer the rest of his life with this . .May this child rest in peace. Prayers for this family .
Comments / 155