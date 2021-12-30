ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Fauci: Arguments against vaccinating kids don’t ‘make any sense’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Char'Nese Turner
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) – Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that the rationale parents use to keep their child unvaccinated “doesn’t make any sense.”

“We vaccinate children for a number of childhood diseases where the mortality of those diseases is far less than the mortality and the morbidity of COVID-19,” Fauci said on “Morning in America” on Thursday.

“It’s the responsibility of the parent to protect their child,” Fauci said. “You get as many children and as many adults as you possibly can, because each individual needs to be protected, and the more individuals that are protected, the better society does in controlling the outbreak.”

The seven-day-average number of daily hospitalizations for children between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27 is up more than 58% nationwide in the past week to 334, compared to around 19% for all age groups, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fauci defends CDC guidelines, says ‘We’re still in the middle of a pandemic’

Dr. Fauci says the number of severe child COVID cases are low, but that may not be comforting if it’s your child in the hospital.

“When you compare the hospitalizations and severe illness in young children, compared to adults, particularly the elderly, there’s no doubt that the likelihood of getting seriously ill of a child is less than for an adult when you’re dealing with COVID-19,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that children do not get seriously ill.”

Children ages 5 to 11 have only been eligible to get vaccinated since November. Nearly 78% of people age five and older have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC . Fewer than 15% of U.S. children in that age group have been fully vaccinated, federal data shows. Children younger than five are not yet eligible to get a shot.

Health officials ask for small NYE parties as COVID surges

“Virtually all, not 100% but close to that, of the children who are seriously ill in a hospital from COVID-19 are children whose parents decided they did not want to vaccinate them. That is avoidable,” Fauci said.

Facui says the country’s best defense for children is vaccination. He urged parents to “think about the individual safety of the children.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 9

Amanda Taylor
4d ago

because if something happens to our children we would never forgive ourselves. not one pharmaceutical company is being held liable if this whole experiment turns South and has lasting side effects.

Reply(1)
2
Alzheimer’s Association encourages exercise to help the brain

As people are thinking about New Year’s resolutions, those with the Alzheimer’s Association encourage people to think about incorporating more exercise into their lives. Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri Vice President of Programs, Sarah Lovegreen, said research shows healthy lifestyle choices, such as exercise, may reduce the risk of cognitive decline and help reduce the […]
REPUBLIC, MO
Senators Roy Blunt and Richard Burr send letter to Biden Administration on dire COVID-19 testing shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo) and Senator Richard Burr (N.C.) sent a letter urging U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to detail the administration’s strategy for solving the nation’s severe shortage of COVID-19 tests.   Blunt and Burr noted that the nation is facing a shortage of COVID-19 tests despite Congress having provided […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
