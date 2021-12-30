ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Meet The UMD Grad Responsible For Jeff Bezos' Body

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5Zy3_0dZ9HbyL00
Wes Okerson Photo Credit: @Wesokerson Instagram

See those bulging biceps and toned calves on Jeff Bezos? They're not from doing the heavy lifting at the Amazon warehouses himself.

According to an article in the New York Post, they're thanks to his fitness trainer, Wesley Okerson, who has trained other celebrities including Katie Holmes, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gerard Butler and more.

Okerson found his passion for fitness in college pitching, for the Frostburg University baseball team. He transferred to the University of Maryland, where he earned his Bachelor of Sciences degree in kinesiology, then moved to Los Angeles.

The trainer then appeared on NBC’s “STRONG” as the trainer for the Gray team.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Kills Stepson In New Years Day Fight: Police

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepson in Clinton, according to police. Marcel Frazier, Sr., 45, has been arrested for fatally shooting his stepson, Aaron Wilson-Frazier, 25, on New Year's Day, according to Prince George's County Police. Investigators say Wilson-Frazier was gunned down...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TMZ.com

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Get Handsy on Hike in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos and his GF Lauren Sanchez are getting back down to Earth for their Christmas vacay -- well, as much as you can when you're the second richest man in the world. The couple couldn't keep their hands or lips off each other while hiking in St. Barts. The PDA fest went down while there were plenty of other folks on the trail ... but looks like they're too chill to give a damn.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

A Look at Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Incredible Style Transformation

It’s clear that Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez likes to have fun with fashion. The 51-year-old media personality has been known to accompany her billionaire boyfriend to an event in a show-stopping dress, but when it comes to her day-to-day style, she tends to reach for minimalist classics. Sanchez has stepped out in a myriad of looks, including a sparkling, belly-baring gown and a chic white double-breasted coat paired with a short brown tank dress and Alexander McQueen’s beloved oversized sneakers. When the Emmy Award-winning journalist — who’s been linked to the Amazon founder since 2019 — gets dressed up, she’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are crazy in love with these swoon-worthy holidays PDA photos in St. Barts

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos - the second richest man in the world- are spending their Christmas vacation in St. Barts. The famous couple visits one of the celebrities’ favorite island. St. Barts has a special feel that draws them back year after year. Celebs like Beyonce and Jay Z, Mariah Carey, Alessandra Ambrosio, among others love to vacation there. In this case, Shanchez and Bezos are showing their love all over in this beautiful place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Jeff Bezos
SheKnows

Jeff Bezos' Love Burns Brightly for Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in Steamy St. Barts Photos

If there were any questions as to how Jeff Bezos’ relationship with Lauren Sanchez is going, their latest vacation photos from the island of St. Barts should give a solid answer. The duo couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during a hike through the beautiful mountains on the Caribbean island. The couple dressed casually for a day of fitness with Bezos in a black t-shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses, and zebra print shorts. (See the photos HERE.) Sanchez chose a black crop top and shorts with a white sweatshirt tied around her waist and a baseball hat. But it wasn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sharp in Belted Midi Skirt for Bezos Earth Fund Meeting

Lauren Sanchez dressed sharply for a Bezos Earth Fund meeting alongside boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The meeting for the Fund, which distributes grants towards fighting climate change, also included Bezos, Fund president Dr. Andrew Steer and Shuar nation leader Tuntiak Katan-Shuar. For the occasion, which she shared on Instagram, the Extra correspondent wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck top tucked into a gray midi skirt. Her skirt included a thin belt and crosshatched pattern. Sanchez completed her sharp ensemble with thin bracelets and stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) “Looking ahead to the new year, Jeff and...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umd#Nbc#The New York Post#Frostburg University#Bachelor Of Sciences
Architectural Digest

Inside Jeff Bezos’s Massive Real Estate Portfolio

When Jeff Bezos isn’t launching himself into space, he’s on the hunt for another trophy property to add to his already-impressive real estate portfolio. Earlier this year, the Amazon founder reportedly acquired a 14-acre compound in Hawaii for a whopping $78 million in a mysterious deal (more on that later) which brought the value of his real estate holdings to an astronomical $578 million, if not more. The billionaire has picked up several properties in his home state of Washington, a number of New York City apartments, a few sprawling estates in California, a ranch in Texas, and a number of places in Washington, D.C. Below, we’ve rounded up all of the homes the entrepreneur owns in the U.S.—so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
under30ceo.com

The Biggest Lesson I Learned from My Meeting with Jeff Bezos

By the good graces of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, I was granted the opportunity for a one-on-one meeting with one of my business role models, Jeff Bezos. As a young child, I was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Duchenne is an inherited, progressive muscle-weakening disease. As a result, I’ve been in a wheelchair since age eleven.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Poses in an Edgy Plunging Blazer Dress With Her Son

Lauren Sanchez took to her Instagram stories to post photos of her chic outfit. The Emmy Award-winning journalist shared selfies with stylist Micah Schifman and her son, Nikko Gonzalez. In the snapshots, the former “So You Think You Can Dance” host donned an all-black outfit. She wore a black blazer dress that was complete with a plunging neckline and angular front pockets. The ensemble included mesh cutouts on the side and silver studs at the center. The details didn’t stop there. The form-fitting garment also featured pleats at the bottom, which gave the elusion of a skirt. Sanchez let her dress do all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

Leonardo DiCaprio bewitches Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend and the patron of Amazon reacts …

The skit on the red carpet between Leonardo DiCaprio, the girlfriend of Jeff Bezos and the number one of Amazon went viral in record time!. Imagine you are at an important event and you see your sweetheart flirting with the charming one Leonardo Dicaprio. A touch of jealousy is natural, don’t you think? In spite of himself, Jeff Bezos was found in the unpleasant clothes, one of the most envied men in the world for the enormous wealth accumulated, but also for his fabulous sweetheart, Laura Sánchez.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Jeff Bezos wishes his mom a happy birthday as she turns 75!

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and one of the wealthiest men in the world, took to Instragram to wish his mother, Jacklyn Bezos, a happy birthday. The billionaire who had been vacationing with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in St. Barts for the Christmas holidays, posted that he couldn’t be more lucky than to be celebrating this day with his mom and family.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
187K+
Followers
33K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy