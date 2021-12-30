ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County: 600 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 600 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This raises the number of net active cases in the county to 1,586.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county is now 123,725, according to the release.

Of the 600 new cases, 53 percent were those in their 20s or younger.

Additionally, Hidalgo County reported the death of two individuals. One individual was a male over the age of 70 and the other was a male in his 40s.

One of the men was not vaccinated, per the release.

