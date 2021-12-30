Mid-Valley Media pop culture picks from 2021

When "The Matrix" opened in 1999, it thrilled audiences with its strangely cerebral mix of stylized violence, existential crisis and tight black leather. The new movie "The Matrix Resurrections" continues the story in a new film. We find ourselves back in a simulation that the machines are using to keep humanity docile as they harvest our energy. Once again, a hero will rise who can lead an uprising to throw off the shackles of artificial intelligence and let us all live real, authentic lives. That hero is Neo, played by Keanu Reeves. One problem, if you remember how the original "Matrix" trilogy ended, he's dead. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're talking about "The Matrix Resurrections" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
