ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boyd Gaming Fined $150K Over Failure to Disclose Probe Into Former GC's Sex Scandal

By Hugo Guzman
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoyd Gaming didn't tell regulators why its general counsel abruptly resigned. Indiana is the second state to fine Boyd for not being forthcoming. Boyd operates...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Judge declares mistrial after Florida juror denies verdict

A South Florida judge declared a mistrial in a murder case on Wednesday after the jury delivered a verdict of manslaughter, only to have its decision collapse when a juror told the court she didn't agree.The jurors were told to keep trying for a fifth day of deliberations, but they sent a note from the jury room shortly before noon Wednesday saying they remained deadlocked. Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy then shook their hands, thanked them for their service and said a new jury would be picked for a retrial in January.Dayonte Resiles, 27, remains charged with first-degree...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Deadline

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Of 11 Counts, Faces Decades In Prison

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today on four of 11 charges related to her company’s failed blood-testing technology. A San Jose jury deliberated for nearly 50 hours over seven days before finding the disgraced former CEO guilty on three counts of fraud and one of conspiracy. Holmes was acquitted on four other charges, and jurors were unable to reach a verdict on three other fraud counts. Holmes, 37, who had pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges and testified in court, faces a maximum prison term of 80 years — two decades on each conviction — but is likely to serve...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyd Gaming#Sex Scandal#General Counsel#Igc
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Law.com

9th Circuit: Federal Judge’s ‘Overheated’ Allegations Against Sullivan & Cromwell Attorneys in Volkswagen FOIA Case Not Justified

A California judge’s misconduct accusations against Sullivan & Cromwell attorneys in litigation stemming from Volkswagen AG’s emissions scandal were unfounded, according to a federal appeals court. In a ruling Tuesday, a panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed an order denying a motion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Phone calls for Aryan Brotherhood member weren’t private at California prison, lawyers say

Lawyers for Aryan Brotherhood defendant Brant Daniel have been trying for a year now to get their client moved out of California State Prison, Sacramento, alleging his life is in danger, that guards at the troubled prison have threatened to kill him and that his supposedly confidential legal conversations and mail are being monitored.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Hollywood Reporter

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Fraud and Conspiracy

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Monday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley. The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked. Holmes could now face up to 20 years in prison for each count. The former entrepreneur, who had bowed her head several times before the jury was polled by the judge, remained seated and expressed no visible emotion as the verdicts were read. Her partner, Billy Evans, showed agitation in earlier moments but appeared calm during the verdict reading. After...
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Elizabeth Holmes Convicted on Multiple Counts of Fraud

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud. On Monday, the jury in her case found Holmes guilty on four counts of wire fraud, not guilty on four other counts of fraud, and are deadlocked and undecided when it came to three additional charges, CBS News reports. The...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -A U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup. Holmes was convicted on four of 11 counts. She was acquitted on four counts and the jury could not reach a decision on three counts.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Las Vegas Sun

Vaccine mandate for higher ed employees kept intact; hundreds set to be fired

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 | 10:30 p.m. Employees of Nevada’s universities and colleges who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 will be terminated on Friday. The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents considered altering a policy requiring the vaccination during an emergency meeting tonight but were deadlocked at a 6-6 vote to keep the mandate in play.
LAS VEGAS, NV
neworleanssun.com

3rd-largest US city introduces intentionally inconvenient vax mandate

Only those who present proof of Covid-19 vaccination and ID will be allowed into Chicago bars, restaurants and gyms after the new year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced, calling the mandate ?inconvenient by design.?. Citing the surge in coronavirus cases in the largest Illinois city, the Democrat mayor said she...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy