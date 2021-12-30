Tennessee receives oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment supply

TENNESSEE — Tennessee has received shipments of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments, according to the state Department of Health.

Molnupiravir and Paxlovid™, Merck and Pfizer’s oral antiviral treatments, are available at retail pharmacies across the state, TDH said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for molnupirvar by Merck and an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid™ by Pfizer as oral antiviral treatments of COVID-19.

Early studies indicate these treatment options may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

These treatments are recommended for individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions, TDH said.

Both drugs require a prescription.

TDH has a coordinated distribution plan of both drugs with Walmart pharmacies across the state.

According to a release from Walmart, both Walmart and Sam’s Club are ready to receive and dispense the antiviral medication.

The treatment is free.

The treatment is only available to people who have COVID-19, so it will only be available via curbside pick up or drive-thru, Walmart said.

Initial supply is limited, as the first allocation from the federal government was 5,000 courses of molnupiravir and 1,000 courses of Paxlovid™.

TDH anticipates additional allocations in the coming weeks as production increases, the department said.

