Winter Fashion Tips: How to Look Good in The Cold Weather-
thedallasnews.net
5 days ago
During the winter, protecting yourself from the harsh cold weather is prioritized first. One might feel defeated and feel like there is no window to style properly when you have to wear layers of clothes. There is no need to lose hope as you can still look chic and...
Oh, Katie Holmes. Who else can convince us we need a pair of $800 Acne black square toe loafers? Holmes has been wearing them nearly everyday for the last week or so, and now we're pretty much sold on buying ourselves a pair. Granted, $800 is a lot for a...
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. The holidays may be over, but winter shopping is here to stay! Just like the day after Halloween when candy goes on sale, we’ve tracked down the best post-Christmas event the internet has to offer. Right now on Zappos, browse major savings from shoes to sweaters. You don’t want to miss this epic winter clearance, wrapping up on New Year’s Eve. Read on to shop our favorite finds from this limited-edition sale!
The frigid January air is rolling in and for Northlanders it may feel like a nuisance, but that nuisance can turn dangerous. Nick Biondich from the Duluth Fire Department says the team is getting ready for any winter injuries that might come their way. He says, "Pretty typical of our...
As a California girl, I don’t think my extremities ever thawed during my first New York winter. I would run around midtown for my fashion internship with the icy wind cutting through my H&M coat like it was made of gauze. I still have my first puffer—a dupe of the viral Amazon jacket—that I impulse bought on Canal Street. Since then, I typically stay swaddled in wool and down from November to mid-March. (Needless to say, I am thrilled for this balaclava trend.) However, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house in what amounts to a fashionable sleeping bag. Whether you are going for a night out (and the ‘ole cocktail jacket isn’t cutting it) or simply want to broaden your cold weather wardrobe options, here are some sneaky styling tips to keep you warm this winter.
The first day of winter will look and feel like it across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget an umbrella before leaving home, and some extra layers as temperatures will be chilly. Low pressure will track from the Gulf of Mexico, across Florida, and off the Southeast Coast over...
(KNSI) — If you’re going over the river and through the woods this winter, a local car care expert says a few simple checks of your vehicle now could prevent disaster over the busy holiday travel weekend. Jesse Nelson, General Manager of Granite City Tire and Auto says...
Though the South has seen unseasonably warm temperatures, the National Weather Service announced that a cold snap will be moving through the region this New Year's holiday. Here are five tips to help you prepare your home for the impending freezing temperatures. Don't forget your gutters. Gutters can wreak havoc...
If you are lucky enough to have an established exercise routine, don’t let the cold weather interfere. There are lots of ways you can make adjustments that will allow you to stay fit, even when it’s freezing. For those of you who haven’t developed a routine, we invite you to join us in this winter landscape of new opportunities that will keep you from the hibernation blues. We asked Pia Johns, a trainer from the boutique retirement community, Duncaster, for her expert advice on a winter workout routine.
The harsh winter conditions and lower temperatures have a great effect on an electric car’s efficiency. If you drive an electric vehicle (EV) and regularly charge it at home, then you may notice a 40-percent decrease in its driving range during the wintertime. However, if you follow these tips, then you may be able to squeeze some more miles out of your EV when the snow hits the ground.
Actor, model and mixologist Garvey Alexander is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite festive holiday cocktail recipes. He shows us how to make a grape and elderflower gin drink, wintery lemonade with ginger, spiced apple cider and a cozy bourbon and chocolate sipper. This cocktail is perfect...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As colder temperatures and potential snow are in the forecast, what can you do to protect your plants?. Cornell Farm Co-Owner Deby Barnhart says it's important to think about two things: protecting plants in smaller pots and protecting plants with buds. Barnhart says most of the...
With the official start of winter approaching, chilly temps have forced Us to pull out our cold-weather coats from what now feels like eons ago. While bulky outerwear may not seem like the most fashion-forward accessory, celebs have been stepping out in chic toppers and jazzy jackets that have Us saying “so long” to winter blues and “hello” to snuggly style.
MADISON, Wis. — As it gets colder this winter and people choose to spend time outside with winter activities, doctors want everyone to be prepared. Dr. Lee Faucher, the medical director at UW Health’s Burn and Wound Center, said the two primary risks that stem from exposure to cold are hypothermia and frostbite.
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio offers weather safety tips as a strong cold front is set to arrive the San Antonio area Saturday night. The city reminds residents to keep heaters at least three feet from anything that can catch fire and to only use generators outside, at least 20 feet from windows and doors.
After reaching 44° before Noon on Tuesday, a cold frontal passage forced temperatures to come crashing down. Winter has returned!. The air behind the cold front is significantly colder, which will allow low temperatures to drop to near 11° on Wednesday morning in Lincoln. Despite mostly clear conditions on Tuesday evening, clouds will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning. We’ll be waking up to mostly cloudy skies in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday.
When I got up Saturday morning to start the new year and feed my cows, the temperature was 32 degrees below zero. For as much as some people complain, I was thinking though that there are some really good things that the cold weather is good for... It's really easy...
JOPLIN Mo. – Recent forecasts advise of incoming winter weather and the City of Joplin would like to remind people that cold weather and precipitation can create health and safety risks. As the cold front approaches, it is a good time to review safety tips and make preparations to...
According to Suffolk County SPCA, cold weather can be as dangerous for pets, as it is for humans. Pets have a more difficult time regulating their body temperatures and may be more susceptible to problems from extreme temperatures. Keep your pets protected during winter storms and extreme cold with these...
Comments / 0