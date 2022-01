It is time for the NY Rangers to play Zac Jones. At the current moment, they are trotting out Libor Hajek the last six games in varying minutes, most recently 11 minutes against Tampa, and the results have been atrocious to say the least. Since Ryan Lindgren is going to be in COVID protocol for at least another week (most likely), and Jarred Tinordi isn’t an option, then Zac Jones is the only viable option at the moment.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO