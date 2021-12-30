Legal Department of the Year: Zoom Video Communications

FUNDERS FIND FOOTHOLDS - This year might have been a crushing disappointment for many folks who thought the worst would be behind us by now, but hey, litigation funders actually had themselves a pretty nice little 2021… so there’s that. As Law.com’s Dan Packel reports, commercial lit funders enjoyed a quiet but healthy year, with the U.S. market largely free from any existential crises that could put new pressure on their business model. “People have been trying to take stock after last year,” said Zachary Krug, a U.S.-trained litigator who recently joined London-based Signal Capital Partners to lead its litigation funding unit. Even amid surprise that “there wasn’t as great of a tsunami of COVID-related litigation as some expected,” he was pleased that “even though inflows took a dip in the early part of 2020, for the most part funders were able to find good opportunities and have relatively good deal flow.” A further sign of the industry’s maturation is the amount of interest coming from corporations looking to monetize potential claims. At publicly traded Burford Capital, the largest funder in the world, 2021 was the first year that business done directly with corporates outpaced that done with law firms.

