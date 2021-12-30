Charge against Omaha police officer dismissed

NORTH PLATTE — One person is in custody following a pursuit in southwest Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4:20 pm, the Nebraska State Patrol was alerted that the McCook Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen Ford dually truck northbound on Highway 83. Troopers responded to the area to assist in the pursuit. The vehicle was reportedly traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour and driving towards oncoming traffic at times.

