ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Charge against Omaha police officer dismissed

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A criminal charge has been dropped for an Omaha police officer who was accused of threatening teenagers with a...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Panhandle Post

Kearney woman sentenced to federal prison on meth charges

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Nicole T. Beattie, 29, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Beattie to 151 months in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

13-year-old boy found dead in Chadron

On Jan. 1 at approximately 7:45 p.m. the Chadron Police Department and rescue personnel were called to a residence where a 13-year-old Chadron boy was found unresponsive. The boy was taken to Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. "An initial investigation of the...
CHADRON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Panhandle Post

Number of Nebraska traffic deaths declines 5% in 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people killed in crashes along Nebraska roads declined last year. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 220 people had died in crashes on the state’s roads in 2021 as of Friday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office said that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Man shot by police in Omaha now in fair condition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha man who stabbed himself in the throat and was shot by police after allegedly charging at his mother and officers with a knife is now in fair condition. Police said Monday that 37-year-old Justin Michalak will be booked on several assault charges as...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Crawford woman dies in Panhandle accident

MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — A 73-year-old woman has died after a one-vehicle accident in the Nebraska Panhandle region. The Nebraska State Patrol says Lois Hanley of Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene following the rollover accident Wednesday evening. The Omaha World-Herald reports that her husband, Martin Hanley, was...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Criminal Charge#Ap#Ketv Tv
Panhandle Post

1 in custody following pursuit with stolen vehicle

NORTH PLATTE — One person is in custody following a pursuit in southwest Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4:20 pm, the Nebraska State Patrol was alerted that the McCook Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen Ford dually truck northbound on Highway 83. Troopers responded to the area to assist in the pursuit. The vehicle was reportedly traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour and driving towards oncoming traffic at times.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Lakewood police identify officer injured in shooting rampage

LAKEWOOD, Colorado-Police have identified the officer that was injured during a shooting rampage in suburban Denver. On Monday, Dec. 27, the Lakewood and Denver communities faced an unimaginable tragedy when a gunman opened fire in both cities, killing five and injuring others. Among those injured was a Lakewood Police Agent.
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Dec. 23 - Dec. 29

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Panhandle Post

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
Panhandle Post

4 shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops

DENVER (AP) — Four of the people shot in a deadly rampage in Denver were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted. Police say 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod knew most of the people he shot Monday at several locations around the metro area, through either business or personal relationships.
DENVER, CO
Panhandle Post

Plumbing worker dies in Kansas City-area trench collapse

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western Missouri. KMBC-TV reports that the accident happened Wednesday in Grain Valley, just east of Kansas City. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said crews with Preferred Plumbing Inc. of Kingsville were installing plumbing lines for homes under construction when the 10-foot-deep trench gave way.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy