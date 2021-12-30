ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Stolen pickup linked to Roswell road rage incident, Dover crash

The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck that was apparently involved in a road rage incident in Roswell and an accident in Dover.

According to New Philadelphia police, a New Philadelphia man called early Wednesday to report the theft of his 2004 GMC Sierra gold Duramax, which was parked outside the Broadway Brewhouse on N. Broadway. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in it.

The man said he and a friend had gone to a tavern in Mineral City and his truck was now missing.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a road rage incident at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Barnhill Road and state Route 39 in Roswell involving two men driving a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck.

Deputies found three people visibly injured. The suspects had fled the scene headed towards Sherrodsville.

All three victims were taken to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover to be evaluated for their injuries, deputies said.

Early Wednesday, Dover police received a report of an accident involving the truck. It struck a parked car in the 400 block of E. Seventh Street. Witnesses saw two men running from the truck.

An investigation continues into the incident.

Area law enforcement received several other complaints:

• A Dover woman reported Wednesday to Dover police that her bank information had been used to make utility payments in Carroll County.

• New Philadelphia police investigated a domestic violence incident Wednesday in the 700 block of Fourth Street SW. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence by threats and menacing and taken to the county jail.

• New Philadelphia police responded Wednesday night to a report of people fighting in the 700 block of Fourth Street NW. A 58-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence.

• Sheriff's deputies received a report Wednesday that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle at a business in Mineral City.

