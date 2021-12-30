ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Music City Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Purdue vs. Tennessee

By Lauren Withrow,Joseph Acosta
AllWildcats
AllWildcats
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryLtI_0dZ9Fhub00

This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Boilermakers and Volunteers face off at Nissan Stadium.

The Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 5-3 Big Ten) and Tennessee Volunteers (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will wrap up the 2021 season in Nashville.

About the TransPerfect Music City Bowl

The Music City bowl has been played in downtown Nashville since 1998. The inaugural game was held at Vanderbilt Stadium, but was relocated to Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, in 1999. TransPerfect became the official sponsor of the game in 2020. From 2014-2019, the game had tie-ins with the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC. However, for 2020-2025, it will have tie-ins with only the Big Ten and SEC.

How to Watch: Purdue vs. Tennessee

Date: Thursday, Dec. 30

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Follow @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live game updates and exclusive content throughout game day.

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Over/Under Total: 64.5

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Music City Bowl at SISportsbook .

Game Preview

When Purdue has the ball:

Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell is an efficient passer who completed 73.5% of his passes in the regular season, as well as tossing 23 touchdowns. However, he'll be without superstar wide receiver David Bell, who is forgoing the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Second leading receiver Milton Wright will also be unavailable for the Boilermakers, leaving Purdue with Jackson Anthrop and TJ Sheffield as their primary targets.

When Tennessee has the ball:

Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker took over in the second game of the season and never looked back, accounting for 31 total touchdowns while making Tennessee's offense more explosive and dynamic. Tennessee also has three rushers who ran for over 500 yards on the ground, including Hooker. Look for the three-headed rushing attack of Hooker, Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans to take advantage of a Purdue defense that will be missing DE George Karlaftis (NFL Draft).

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music City Bowl#Titans#Tennessee Volunteers#American Football#Sec#Transperfect#Acc#Big Ten#Espn#Purdue Qb Aidan O Connell
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

David Pollack Makes His Opinion On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack has made his opinion on Kirk Herbstreit extremely clear following Saturday’s controversy. Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, faced criticism for what he said about player opt-outs. The longtime ESPN college football analyst later took...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Former Ohio State football player makes stunning allegations about Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer. For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Georgia's blowout win over Michigan

Nick Saban knows Alabama has its work cut out for it in the rematch against Georgia in the national title. Just a few weeks ago, the Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, but to beat a team twice during the season is really hard to do.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral On Sunday Night Football

The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
AllWildcats

AllWildcats

Chicago, IL
103
Followers
166
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsDaily is your source for the latest news on Northwestern athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/northwestern

Comments / 0

Community Policy