Music City Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Purdue vs. Tennessee

This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Boilermakers and Volunteers face off at Nissan Stadium.

The Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 5-3 Big Ten) and Tennessee Volunteers (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will wrap up the 2021 season in Nashville.

About the TransPerfect Music City Bowl

The Music City bowl has been played in downtown Nashville since 1998. The inaugural game was held at Vanderbilt Stadium, but was relocated to Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, in 1999. TransPerfect became the official sponsor of the game in 2020. From 2014-2019, the game had tie-ins with the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC. However, for 2020-2025, it will have tie-ins with only the Big Ten and SEC.

How to Watch: Purdue vs. Tennessee

Date: Thursday, Dec. 30

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Follow @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live game updates and exclusive content throughout game day.

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Over/Under Total: 64.5

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Music City Bowl at SISportsbook .

Game Preview

When Purdue has the ball:

Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell is an efficient passer who completed 73.5% of his passes in the regular season, as well as tossing 23 touchdowns. However, he'll be without superstar wide receiver David Bell, who is forgoing the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Second leading receiver Milton Wright will also be unavailable for the Boilermakers, leaving Purdue with Jackson Anthrop and TJ Sheffield as their primary targets.

When Tennessee has the ball:

Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker took over in the second game of the season and never looked back, accounting for 31 total touchdowns while making Tennessee's offense more explosive and dynamic. Tennessee also has three rushers who ran for over 500 yards on the ground, including Hooker. Look for the three-headed rushing attack of Hooker, Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans to take advantage of a Purdue defense that will be missing DE George Karlaftis (NFL Draft).

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily