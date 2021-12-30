ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can 2022 Be the Year for This Smart Glasses Company?

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Today's video focuses on Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) , a company that sells smart glasses to the enterprise world, and the recent orders it has received. Here are some highlights from the video.

  • Vuzix creates smart glasses primarily used in the healthcare, manufacturing, warehousing, and field service industries. The glasses can help the field service industry by providing real-time instructions to a field agent via the lenses. The glasses can also be used as cameras to showcase a problem to more than one person remotely.
  • The concept of smart glasses technology being used in the workplace is still new, which could be a significant risk for the company and a reason for the considerable volatility in its stock price. Vuzix currently has a market cap of $528 million, and its most recent quarter reported $3 million in revenue.
  • On Dec. 28, Vuzix received an order of smart glasses valued at over $400,000 by a Fortune 50 global retailer to support warehousing and logistics operations. Management informed investors that numerous other retailers are currently testing out Vuzix's technology.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 29, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 29, 2021.


Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

