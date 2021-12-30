For the record

Athens County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday, Dec. 29

12:49 a.m., Stewart — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mayles Ridge Road in Stewart for a report of a well-being check. While units were en route, they were canceled by Muskingum County, who called in this well-being check.

1:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to an open 911 line in The Plains. Dispatch could hear a conversation in the background, but nothing that sounded like an emergency, fight, or disturbance of any kind. Ultimately the caller picked up phone and spoke with dispatcher and indicated the call was an accident and there was no need for any type of response. Deputies canceled their response to the location.

2:43 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to an individual being in a vehicle without permission. Deputies made contact with the complainants and suspect, who were arguing in front of the residence. This incident was investigated, and the suspect was arrested and transported to ACSO where he was provided a court summons.

8:39 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Boyer Road, Guysville, for a theft report. The caller stated that a Troy Built 5500 W generator had been stolen sometime within the past two weeks.

9:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road, Athens, for a theft of a catalytic converter.

10:58 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to New Marshfield after a female reported her husband did something to her car to keep it from running. Once on scene, it was determined the steering wheel was just locked and the car had not been tampered with.

4:38 p.m., Nelsonville — A resident of Matheny Road in Nelsonville requested a deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to patrol for two suspicious persons. The caller stated he had seen the two people before and they appear to be intoxicated. The male was shadow boxing toward the caller’s vehicle as he passed. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact.

4:58 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies responded to Bern Township for an alleged theft. The caller stated she let her girlfriend use her bank card and now she’s refusing to return the card. The girlfriend was denying having the bank card, stating the complainant lost the card. The caller stated she would put a hold on the card until hers was either returned or replaced.

5:24 p.m., Athens — A motorist contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an abandoned vehicle blocking the roadway on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. A deputy discovered the vehicle at the given location. Attempts to contact the vehicle’s owner were unsuccessful, so the vehicle was towed due to it being a hazard in the roadway.

7:37 p.m., Glouster —Deputies were dispatched to Glouster for sounds of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate any sounds of gunshots.

11:06 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Campbell Road in Athens for a report of a verbal dispute. Units arrived on scene and determined that the suspect had left prior to their arrival.