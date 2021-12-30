ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Firefighters caution against using kitchen stove for heat after apartment fire

By Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
Battle Creek firefighters are cautioning residents against using stoves to heat their residences after a kitchen fire on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday to an upstairs apartment in a house at 14 Yuba St. owned by Mike Moore.

When the first firefighters arrived the tenants said they believed the fire was out but firefighters said they found an active fire in the kitchen wall.

Firefighters had to open the wall and ceiling to extinguish the fire but contained the blaze to the kitchen.

Battalion Chief Michele Hughey said firefighters found that the residents were using the electric stove for heat but that a pot of grease caught fire and spread to the walls and ceiling.

"The continuous heating of the pot caused it to ignite," said Fire Marshal Quincy Jones, who investigated the cause.

It was one of two kitchen fires in Battle Creek on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

The National Fire Protection Association said fire departments in the United States responded between 2014 and 2018 to an average of 172,000 structure fires a year caused by cooking activities. The fires killed an average of 550 people a year.

Officials caution people to watch while they are cooking and to keep combustible items at least three feet away.

Jones said residents should not use their stoves for heating because they are not designed for continuous operation and can ignite a fire.

There also is a danger if items are near the stove and stoves and ovens powered by natural gas can produce high levels of carbon monoxide which can be deadly.

Contact Trace Christenson at 269-966-0685 or tchrist@battlecreekenquirer.com

