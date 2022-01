Giants running back Saquon Barkley quietly had a pretty big game on Sunday. And he did so on the field that he tore his ACL on in Week 2 of last season. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher has had his share of injury struggles over the past couple years. But Barkley posted his first 100-yard rushing performance since 2019 against the Bears. Albeit in a loss.

