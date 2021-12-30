Return of the Buick Electra? New trademark application suggests it's on the way

America used to be a station-wagon-loving nation, but it and the rest of the world have since moved on and fallen in love with crossovers and SUVs instead. This newfound romance has led to the likes of Buick only selling one body style in the US, and as the market continues to grow, more manufacturers have launched their first SUVs or created more variants thereof. We've already had a great selection to browse throughout 2021, but more options are coming in 2022 with more tech and luxury than ever before. Excluding all-electric vehicles, these are the family-friendly crossovers and SUVs to keep an eye out for in the new year.

