Return of the Buick Electra? New trademark application suggests it's on the way

By Gary Gastelu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFile this one under "what took so long?" General Motors has applied for a new trademark on the Buick Electra name. The moniker was previously used on a series of Buicks built from 1959...

www.foxnews.com

CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac Escalade Introduces New Sport Package In Mexico

Since the launch of the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade in Mexico in October 2020, iconic full-size SUV quickly became Cadillac‘s best-selling model in the country and fueled twelve consecutive months of sales growth for the brand. To build on that performance, General Motors has just introduced the Cadillac Escalade Sport Package to the Mexican market.
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

General Motors V8 Engine Valve Lifter Lawsuit Claims Recall Is Needed

Another class-action lawsuit has been filed against General Motors over valve lifter-related issues in Cadillac, Chevy and GMC vehicles equipped with certain versions of its Small Block V8 engines. According to Car Complaints, a total of nine plaintiffs filed this class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Looks Slick With Custom Stripes

While General Motors does not offer stripes on the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing from the factory, some owners of the ultra-performance sedan have taken matters into their own hands and installed custom aftermarket stripes with impressive results. We found a photo of this custom, stripe-shod 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing floating...
CARS
Legit Reviews

Ford Maverick Tremor Trademark Application Hints At New Trim

Ford’s been using the Tremor name for some of its off-road focused full-sized pickups for a while. A new trademark application has been discovered in Chile for the name Maverick Tremor. For those unfamiliar, Maverick is Ford’s new, very small, and very inexpensive pickup. The Maverick with a...
CARS
gmauthority.com

All-New Chevy S10 Max Shaping Up To Be A Competitive Work Truck

In December 2021, GM Authority reported that the all-new Chevy S10 Max made its world debut in Mexico as Chevrolet’s new entry-level midsize pickup, created to expand the Chevrolet brand’s truck offering in emerging markets. Despite being focused on emerging markets and a strong emphasis on work, the new 2023 Chevy S10 Max has a long list of features that makes it a competitive pickup for those purposes.
CARS
TechSpot

First Hummer EV rolls off the assembly line, ushering in GM's electric future

Forward-looking: The very first GMC Hummer EV has rolled off the assembly line and into the hands of its waiting owner, signaling the first step in GM’s transition to an all-electric future. The automaker said the Hummer is the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles expected in the coming years. In fact, the company is planning for 30 different EV models globally by 2025, two-thirds of which will be available in North America.
CARS
fordauthority.com

New Report Suggests S650 Ford Mustang Won’t Arrive Until 2024MY

It’s been believed for some time now that the 2023 Ford Mustang would represent the launch of the new, next-generation S650 Ford Mustang. However, a new report from AutoForecast Solutions indicates that S650 Ford Mustang production won’t begin until until March 2023, and the new version of Ford’s iconic pony car won’t launch until the 2024 model year. No reason for this change is given, though various supply chain issues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have wreaked havoc in the automotive industry over the past year or so.
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Hit With New 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Lawsuit

General Motors is facing a new class-action lawsuit over claims the automaker shipped vehicles with faulty eight-speed automatic transmissions. This class-action suit was filed against GM in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division. According to Car Complaints, the plaintiffs say the GM eight-speed automatic transmissions in certain vehicles “slip, buck, kick, jerk, harshly engage, suffer abnormal internal wear, sudden acceleration, delay in downshifts, delayed acceleration, difficulty stopping the vehicle, and eventually require replacement of the transmission or its components.” These problems are allegedly traced back to an issue with the torque converter that causes excess friction.
CARS
insideevs.com

Acura ADX Might Be New GM Ultium-Based EV SUV's Name

Honda has selected General Motors as its technology and manufacturing partner to help it speed up development of electric vehicles. This collaboration won’t just spawn Honda-badged models, but also ones bearing an Acura badge, and the first Acura EV may be called ADX. Car & Driver discovered that Honda...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Announces Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra For Mexico

After debuting the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 in October for the United States, Canada and Middle East, General Motors has just officially announced the updated truck line in Mexico. The automaker confirmed that at the beginning of the new year, it will market the latest evolution of GMC‘s full-size, half-ton pickup truck in the Latin country, where it promises to reinforce its position as the most luxurious and advanced pickup in its class.
CARS
Carscoops

Buick Trademarks The Electra Name, Does It Hint At Upcoming Electric Crossover?

Buick’s range in North America comprises exclusively of SUVs including the Envision, Encore and Enclave, but none of them is fully electric. This could change in the near future as the automaker filed a trademark for the Electra name in Canada, a move that could hint at a production version of last years’ fully electric crossover concept bearing the iconic name.
CARS
gmauthority.com

First GM Oshawa-Built Chevy Silverado Models Now At Dealers

The first 2022 Chevy Silverado HD built at the GM Oshawa Assembly plant in southern Ontario rolled off the assembly line in early November – marking the first vehicle built at the plant since it was temporarily shuttered at the end of 2019. Now Oshawa-built Chevy Silverado HD models...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All The New SUVs And Crossovers Coming In 2022

America used to be a station-wagon-loving nation, but it and the rest of the world have since moved on and fallen in love with crossovers and SUVs instead. This newfound romance has led to the likes of Buick only selling one body style in the US, and as the market continues to grow, more manufacturers have launched their first SUVs or created more variants thereof. We've already had a great selection to browse throughout 2021, but more options are coming in 2022 with more tech and luxury than ever before. Excluding all-electric vehicles, these are the family-friendly crossovers and SUVs to keep an eye out for in the new year.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Trekker Trademark Filing In Philippines Hints At Future Ranger Model

Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark Trekker with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, Ford Authority has learned. Filed on December 29th, 2021, and assigned serial number 42021530470, the application contains the international classification of goods and services description of “Motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles.”
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

2022 Buick Enclave Gets New Emperor Blue Metallic Color: First Look

The refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Cherry Red Tintcoat, Sage Metallic, and Emperor Blue Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Emperor Blue hue. Assigned RPO code GA0 and touch-up paint code WA-619D, Emperor Blue Metallic is the only blue hue...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Only 10 Of These 2022 Chevy Camaros Will Be Made

Despite being consistently outsold by the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. Rumors suggest the current-generation model will carry on for a few more years and that Chevrolet will launch a Heritage Edition in 2024 to give the current-generation a special send-off. In Japan,...
CARS
gmauthority.com

The Chevy Beast Is No Longer Called The Beast

Chevrolet made quite the splash at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this year, arriving with a variety of interesting concepts and products to wow the crowds. Among these was the Chevy Beast, an off-roader monster with a supercharged heartbeat and rough-stuff equipment from tip to tail. Now, however, GM is no longer calling this concept the Chevy Beast.
CARS
