If you consider yourself an animal lover—which, um, I hope you do 😽—you're most likely already using makeup that's cruelty-free (aka not tested on animals), but what about beauty products that are vegan? If not, you're in the right place, because I've rounded up the 15 best vegan makeup products and brands for you to start using asap. I'm talking about high-quality mascaras, foundations, blushes, and more that use zero animal-derived ingredients in their formulas. Oh and JSYK—if a brand calls itself "plant-based" or "animal-friendly," that doesn't necessarily mean they use vegan-only ingredients, which is why this list is so helpful. I've already done the research, so you can add to cart knowing these makeup products are the real deal.

MAKEUP ・ 6 DAYS AGO