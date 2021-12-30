What We Want From BioShock 4

It’s easy to take a look at existing MMORPGs and applaud how they’re continuing to push forward with amazing expansions and new content like Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, but breaking into the MMORPG sphere is ridiculously tough. In the olden days, we’d have new MMOs hitting all the time. Today, the lines are blurred where many games now take features and aspects that were once relegated to the genre proper, and few new offerings in the classic space ever appear. New World was awesome in a few ways here. Not only did it seek to break into a space that’s ruled by titans that have been around for eons, but it did so with a good deal of gusto, willing to explore features and mechanics that are anything but safe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO