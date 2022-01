Edens Zero's creator is celebrating the holiday season in style with new art of Rebecca Bluegarden! Although many fans might recognize the creator more from his previous work with Fairy Tail, Edens Zero has had one heck of a year. Not only has the manga gone far beyond the 100 chapter mark, but its anime adaptation made its debut over the course of the year as well. Edens Zero is on the path to total takeover, and that's most evident from series creator Hiro Mashima himself as his recent string of sketches shared with fans have been focused on this newest series.

