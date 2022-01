The BMW M2 CS is one of the very best driver’s cars the brand has ever made. It’s compact, scalpel-sharp, faster than it even needs to be, and still comes with a proper row-your-own gearbox. The next-gen M2 might be great but, if it isn’t, we’re glad that the current-gen M2 CS graced our roads. The only real issues for the M2 CS are price and exclusivity. It was expensive when new and it’s holding its value on the used market, with its pricing arrow pointing upward. However, there’s also another old-school sports car that can be had for similar money, one that might even be a bit better — the Lotus Evora GT.

