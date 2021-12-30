ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goa's beaches packed with domestic tourists as India tightens COVID rules

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALANGUTE, India (Reuters) - Thousands of Indian tourists have thronged the beaches, pubs and nightclubs of Goa to see in the New Year, even as the government imposed tougher restrictions to curb the latest variant of the coronavirus. India's suspension of international commercial flights due to the pandemic has...

