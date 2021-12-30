ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Carrey reacts to British baker’s life-size Grinch cake

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish baker Lara Mason has won Jim Carrey’s praise after creating a giant...

www.today.com

Comments / 12

Related
NME

Jim Carrey says The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ album is “deep and elegant”

Ahead of its release this Friday, Jim Carrey has described The Weeknd‘s new album, ‘Dawn FM’, as “deep and elegant”. The LP was announced with a trailer earlier today (January 4), with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) having teased its imminent arrival over the New Year’s weekend.
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

New Honest Trailer For Jim Carrey's HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Screen Junkies is at it again with a new honest trailer for How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey. It’s been a while since I watched this movie and there were definitely things I didn’t remember/missed due to my age while watching it. From talking about how...
MOVIES
Mic

The Weeknd is stuck in purgatory with Jim Carrey

As long as you might want the hedonistic night to go on, eventually the cold, harsh light of dawn comes for you — that is, according to The Weeknd. The pop superstar has released released a trailer teasing his new album, Dawn FM, a follow-up to his smash 2020 record After Hours.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Confirms Jim Carrey Is Featured on 'Dawn FM'

Shortly after announcing the official release date for Dawn FM, The Weeknd has now revealed that Jim Carrey is featured on his follow-up to After Hours. In the initial announcement trailer for the Canadian artist’s fifth studio album, Carrey was included in a list of collaborators which included Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
Complex

The Weeknd Thanks Jim Carrey for Appearing on Upcoming ‘Dawn FM’ Album, Actor Says He’s ‘Thrilled to Play a Part’

Just hours after the Weeknd announced the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, one of the album’s features, Jim Carrey, revealed he’s heard the project. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” wrote Carrey wrote. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jim Carrey Shares Throwback With Chris Farley Shortly After Anniversary Of His Death

On December 18, 1997, the world most Chris Farley, who was a standout during his time on Saturday Night Live and starred in movies like Wayne’s World and Tommy Boy. Nearly 25 years after his death, Farley is still fondly remembered by many people, including fellow comedic actor Jim Carrey. While the two actors never starred in a project together, their paths did cross, and Carrey shared a throwback photo of one of those times.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

The Weeknd teams with Jim Carrey for ‘new sonic universe’ album dropping Jan. 7

Starboy is starting off the year with a new universe. The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, has announced a new album called Dawn FM, that it’s coming Jan. 7, and that it’s packed with an unusual cast of collaborators. There are a wide variety of musical styles: Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Tyler, The Creator. And there’s also Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
Marconews.com

Jennifer Aniston saw a numerologist — and discovered she's a 'late-bloomer'

LOS ANGELES — As "Friends" came to a close, Jennifer Aniston didn't exactly have her future mapped out. While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala Wednesday, Aniston recalled a striking conversation she had "toward the end" of the famed NBC sitcom's run with Sherry Lansing, then the chairman of Paramount Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Son Desi Jr. Once Explained How His Mother Played Crucial Role in His Battle With Addiction

Desi Arnaz Jr., son of “I Love Lucy” stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, detailed how his mother helped him recover from his alcoholism and drug addiction. “Mom was a crucial part in my recovery,” said Arnaz. “She endured family-confrontation therapy with five other families. Mom talked about her feelings of guilt. ‘I keep thinking I should have been able to prevent your problems,’ she said. She described how scared she’d felt when she saw me destroying myself. Suddenly, I saw how much I hurt her. I realized I wasn’t separate or isolated.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

