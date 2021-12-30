ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US and other countries shatter records in omicron surge

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases surge around the world, there is confusion in the...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden urges concern but not alarm in US as omicron rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm as the United States set records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the omicron variant. In remarks Tuesday before a meeting with...
POTUS
Fox News

Omicron surge: Hospitalizations rise across the US

Hospitalizations are rising across the U.S. as a surge of COVID-19 cases continues to escalate, fueled by the omicron and delta variants. Kansas averaged 38 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and reported 11 additional deaths per day for the seven days ending Monday, with hospitals under stress both due to the inflow of new patients and to infection among staff.
HEALTH SERVICES
Vice

The US Just Shattered the World Record for New COVID Cases

The United States became the first country to report more than a million new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Monday, the result of a backlog from the holiday weekend and the extremely contagious Omicron variant currently ripping through much of the country. The U.S. counted 1,082,549 cases on...
NEWARK, NJ
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Shatter#Cdc#Covid#Nbc
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thedallasnews.net

US Braces for Omicron Surge

Health authorities in the United States are sounding the alarm again, saying Americans could experience disruptions in the coming weeks because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The U.S has reported record numbers of cases two days in a row, Reuters reported,...
U.S. POLITICS
KEDM

Omicron surge sets records as flight disruptions continue

The spike of COVID-19 cases disrupted travel, entertainment and sports as thousands around the U.S. stood in line for tests and some hospitals and health care facilities started to face staffing crunches as the pandemic wears on. After thousands of domestic and international flights were canceled over the Christmas weekend,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden to speak on omicron surge, more antiviral pills

President Joe Biden planned to address the nation Tuesday as the U.S. set new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant.Biden was to deliver remarks during a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House as he looked both to convey his administration's urgency toward addressing the new variant and to convince wary Americans that the current surge bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year's deadly winter. Biden has emphasized...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Kelly Ernby death: Republican DA who fought California vaccine mandates dies from Covid

A rising Republican star out of California has died from Covid-19 just weeks after lashing out at vaccine mandates during a right-wing rally. Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney of Orange County and a presumptive state Assembly candidate in 2022, died shortly after telling her family and friends that she had contracted Covid-19. According to The Los Angeles Times, Ms Ernby fell ill shortly after she spoke at a Turning Points USA rally on 4 December. She told rally-goers that "there's nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now." It is unclear if Ms Ernby, who died at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi breaks record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, shattering delta surge record high

Mississippi reported a record-shattering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as results of official tests from the New Year’s weekend were reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 17,525 new coronavirus cases were found since Thursday’s last official report. The state did not report on Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday. National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID are generally not reported to the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnctimes.com

Omicron Surge in US, Hospitalized Children at Near Record Numbers

That the omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases across the U.S. is sending children to the hospital at a near record rate, and two-thirds of those children have underlying conditions that put them at risk: either chronic lung disease or obesity. None of these vaccine-eligible children were vaccinated, although more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy