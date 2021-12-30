ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron impacting New Year's Eve plans around the world

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs omicron cases continue to surge, some major cities across the country are...

www.today.com

CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams: Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held In Times Square Following New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Wednesday that his swearing-in ceremony will take place on Saturday morning in Times Square, shortly after the New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. The move comes after Adams last week canceled the swearing-in ceremony at 3,000-seat Kings Theatre in Brooklyn due to the surge of COVID-19 cases hitting the greater New York City area. Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the city clerk, and said he will use his family’s Bible to take the oath of office. “Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year...
CBS New York

Are New Year’s Eve Traditions A Thing Of The Past Because Of The Pandemic?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
CBS Miami

Key West New Year’s Eve Features Pirate Wench, Drag Queen Drops

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – New Year’s Eve partiers seeking a warm-weather celebration can find it in Key West where, in a lighthearted takeoff on New York City’s famed “ball drop,” plans call for the “drop” of a drag queen perched in a supersized high-heeled shoe. At the Bourbon St. Pub/New Orleans House complex, renowned female impersonator Sushi is to star in the “Red Shoe Drop” festivities for the 24th year. Seconds before midnight, a gigantic red high heel carrying the elaborately gowned Sushi is to be lowered from the complex’s balcony toward the cheering revelers below. Revelers are also to celebrate in...
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
CBS New York

More Than 250 Flights At Major New York City-Area Airports Canceled Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Air travel chaos from COVID-related staffing shortages continued Sunday as many try to get home after the holidays. More than 2,100 flights have been canceled across the country, including more than 250 in the New York City area, according to FlightAware.com. In New Jersey, more than 123 flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were canceled. In New York, more than 95 flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport and more than 75 at LaGuardia were canceled.
