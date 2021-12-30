ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Soboroff shares throwback of his visit to Studio 1A in 1998

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo commemorate his time at the TODAY anchor...

www.today.com

SheKnows

Pink Shared Rare Throwback Photos of 'Beautiful Boy' Jameson for His 5th Birthday

Celebrations abound this week for Pink and Carey Hart as their youngest child, Jameson, turns 5. The couple both paid tribute to their “beautiful boy” in honor of his birthday, sharing the sweetest throwback snaps on Instagram and looking ahead to “many more adventures, laughs, and hell raising” in the years to come. First up, Pink shared a gallery of photos from Jameson’s days as a tot, captioning the post, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Boy. We love you 😍.” Along with including some precious shots of Jameson and his older sister, Willow, the singer shared photos of him enjoying birthday cake in...
digitalspy.com

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner shares adorable throwback photo with sister Izzi

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner celebrated her sister Izzi's birthday this week by posting a sweet throwback photo on social media. Taking to her personal Instagram account, the 31-year-old shared an adorable snap of herself and her sibling posing in their primary school uniforms: Ellie, in a black V-neck jumper and little Izzi, who turned 28 on December 23, in a green round neck sweatshirt.
Person
Jacob Soboroff
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
#Studio 1a#Nbc
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

'Wheel Of Fortune' Slammed Over Confusing Puzzle

In the past year or so, Wheel Of Fortune has made headlines for reasons other than a contestant winning big. There was a controversy over a strict rule, host Pat Sajak called a contestant "ungrateful," a player might have lost on purpose, Pat got into an icy exchange with a contestant, the show was questioned about an "evil" puzzle, and Sajak upset some fans who felt he made fun of a contestant's lisp.
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
Ok Magazine

Betty White's Agent Jeff Witjas Reveals She 'Promised' Him She Would 'Live Until 100,' Details Last Few Years Of The Actress' Life

Betty White knew how loved she was before her passing. As previously reported by OK!, the actress passed away on Friday, December 31, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. According to a statement shared by LAPD on Twitter, a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of death was natural, and there was no evidence of foul play.
