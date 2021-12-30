ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson get ready to host New Year’s Eve special

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are gearing up for a big celebration as...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
Whiskey Riff

Brandi Carlile And Miley Cyrus Bring The House Down Singing “The Climb” On ‘Miley’s New Years Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile make one hell of a pair. They performed together on Miley’s New Year’s Eve last night and those two can SING. I don’t think I was expecting to enjoy them as a duo as much as I did, especially because performances on these types of New Year’s Eve shows tend to be lackluster at best. Consider this the exception… they brought the house down with a couple of their best songs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Brandi Carlile
Billboard

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cancels Miley Cyrus New Year’s Eve Special Performance Over COVID-19 Concerns

Billie Joe Armstrong has canceled his appearance on Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Eve television special on NBC after being exposed to COVID-19 over the holiday. The Green Day frontman took to his Instagram Story on on Thursday (Dec. 30) to share news that he will not be traveling to Miami for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which is being hosted by the pop star and Pete Davidson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Peacock
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Pink Strapless Bralette On The 'Voice'—I'm Shocked She Didn't Slip Out Of It!

Ariana Grande continues to wow us with her outfits on The Voice; and the one she wore on Monday, December 6th might just be one of our favorite ones to date! The 28-year-old Voice coach took the 90s theme of Monday’s show very seriously, as she channeled one of the biggest and most iconic popstars of the entire decade. We are of course talking about Britney Spears!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy