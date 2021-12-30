ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s January concert postponed

By Charlie Megginson
 4 days ago
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s January concert will now take place sometime in June. Photo courtesy of Delaware Symphony Orchestra.

Citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and concerns surrounding the omicron variant, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Jan. 21, 2022 concert featuring pianist Lara Downes until an undetermined date in June.

“With the enormous rise in infection rates in the region, even among the fully vaccinated, we have made the unfortunate decision to postpone our January concert,” said J.C. Barker, executive director of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. “This was a difficult choice, but one that we feel is necessary to ensure the health and safety of our musicians and patrons.”

The concert, which will feature the music of American composer George Gershwin and Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, will now serve as the orchestra’s season finale.

The Delaware Symphony’s 2022 Classics Series will now debut with their concert “Dance!” scheduled for February 11, 2022, with featured soloist David Krauss, principal trumpet of The Metropolitan Opera.

“The Delaware Symphony remains committed to bringing the joy of live performances back to our audiences,” said David J. Kubacki, the orchestra’s board president. “But we feel it the responsible choice to wait a bit longer to gather again. We hope everyone stays safe and look forward to seeing you soon.”

While an exact date for the rescheduled concert will not be announced until sometime in the early new year, it is expected to take place at some point in June, the group said.

If you hold tickets for this concert, no immediate action is needed. All ticket holders will be contacted directly with more information.

For more information about the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, visit delawaresymphony.org .

