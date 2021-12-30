ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

COVID-19 in Virginia: 13,500 new cases reported Thursday

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,100,900 (+13,500 from Wednesday )
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic : 41,592 (+255 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,565 (+24 from Wednesday)

IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Thursday

TESTING
Total Tests: 15,881,938 (+76,279 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 19.3% (Up from 17.4% Wednesday)

VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose : 6,583,499 (+10,498 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.1% (Up from 77.0% from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 88.5% (Updated from 88.4% from Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated : 5,763,240 (+7,070 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.5% (Up 67.4% from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.0% (No change from Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,005,482 (+28,311 from Wednesday)

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

COMPLETE COVERAGE : COVID-19 HEADLINES ( App users, click here for a complete list. )

LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS

People with mild COVID symptoms told to avoid ERs

People with mild to moderate COVID symptoms as well as those with other non-serious illnesses are being urged to avoid going to Virginia hospital emergency rooms as the state is in a fifth coronavirus surge, officials with Virginia hospital systems said Thursday.
