Dionne Warwick’s Oreos feud

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDionne Warwick is engaged in a social media feud with the Oreo cookie brand. The ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ songstress shared that she “will be retaliating at a later date” after the food company sent her some coffee cookies when she expressed a preference for their original...

www.kxly.com

Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
Lady Gaga
Dionne Warwick
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
The Spun

Jeopardy! Announces Decision On Its Hosts For 2022

Earlier this year, it seemed like Jeopardy! had finally decided on a new host after the passing of beloved longtime host Alex Trebek. The iconic game show had named Mike Richards the full-time host earlier this year, but he didn’t last long. He stepped down just nine days into the job after troubling and insensitive comments of his resurfaced.
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
