MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina City School District has implemented a mask mandate that will last from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. In an email to parents and guardians, Superintendent Aaron Sable shared that the factors leading to the decision to implement the mask mandate include rising COVID-19 numbers in Medina County, as well as the fact that holiday-related travels and get-togethers could open the students and staff up to being exposed to COVID.

MEDINA, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO