Police arrested a Barberton man Dec. 4 while investigating a disabled vehicle on Interstate 90. The occupants told police their car had broken down and requested a ride home. Upon checking their identifications, it was learned that there was a protection order for the driver against one of the occupants of the vehicle. The man was arrested for violation a protection order and was taken to the Lorain County Jail.

AVON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO