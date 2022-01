ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon discusses the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) on this week’s ETF of the Week podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. Lydon opens by describing the novelty of the inflationary environment that we are currently in with regards to ETFs and how inflation remains a key concern for advisors going into 2022. Add onto that the direction from the Fed on more aggressive tapering and interest rate increases in the second half of the year, and it all equates to a difficult time for the bond space looking forward.

