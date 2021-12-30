Compass Federal Credit Union Donates More Than $12,000 To Area Schools For Clothing Needs

FULTON – G&C Food Distributors, a stalwart supporter of the Fulton Family YMCA, has increased its investment in the programs and services offered by the YMCA. G&C’s $35,000 contribution is the largest provided by any area business to the YMCA and will be used to support the expanding roster of services the Y offers to the Fulton-area community.

