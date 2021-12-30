ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Compass Federal Credit Union Donates More Than $12,000 To Area Schools For Clothing Needs

By Contributor
 4 days ago
OSWEGO – As has become tradition, Compass Federal Credit Union once again donated more than $12,000 to area schools to help pay for hats, mittens, snow pants, shoes and other student clothing needs that become especially important during the winter months. Each school in the Oswego City and...

