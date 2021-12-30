ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres add three Amerks players to taxi squad ahead of two-game road trip

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0dZ9AfFm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGnX2_0dZ9AfFm00

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forwards Brandon Biro and Ryan MacInnis and defenseman Oskari Laaksonen from the Rochester Americans to the team’s taxi squad, the team announced Thursday morning.

The NHL and the NHLPA agreed to the formation of taxi squads on Sunday in order to provide clubs with readily available players who can be recalled to the NHL in order to minimize the chances that clubs have to play shorthanded or games have to be postponed due to pandemic-related issues.

Taxi squads will dissolve after each team’s final game before the All-Star break in February.

MacInnis, 25, has appeared in 26 NHL games, all with Columbus, dating back to the 2019-20 season. He has one assist in those games. This year with Rochester, MacInnis has 15 points (5+10) in 24 games.

Biro and Laaksonen have yet to make their NHL debuts. Biro, who signed with Buffalo as a college free agent in March 2020, has 12 points (3+9) with the Amerks this season. Laaksonen, a third-round pick in 2017, has 15 points (2+13) in 23 AHL games in 2021-22.

The Sabres open a two-game road trip against the New York Islanders Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse native Alex Tuch scores first goal with Sabres

Syracuse native Alex Tuch scored his first goal with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The Sabres acquired Tuch from the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4 as part of the Jack Eichel trade. Buffalo Sabres trade Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres prospect JJ Peterka honored for standout weekend with Amerks

Fresh off his first two NHL appearances, Buffalo Sabres prospect JJ Peterka returned to the AHL brimming with confidence. In two weekend outings, the German recorded two goals and five points for the Rochester Americans. On Monday, the AHL recognized Peterka’s standout performances, naming him its Player of the Week...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Macinnis
Person
Brandon Biro
Person
Oskari Laaksonen
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks allow three third-period goals, fall 5-3 to Thunderbirds

The Rochester Americans (16-9-0-0) led 3-2 after the second period but were unable to fend off a late game comeback by the Springfield Thunderbirds (17-7-2-1), who scored three unanswered goals in the first five minutes of the third period to come away with a 5-3 win in a New Year’s Day matinee Saturday at MassMutual Center.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Tampa Bay Lightning reassign three players to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt, defenseman Sean Day and forward Remi Elie to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Saturday. Alnefelt, 6-foot-2, 177 pounds, made his NHL debut in relief on December 30 at the Florida Panthers. He has played in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Taxi#Amerks#The Buffalo Sabres#Nhlpa#Ahl#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks bounce back with win over Hartford

With the help of four different multi-point efforts, including a season-high three-point outing from Arttu Ruotsalainen, the Rochester Americans (17-9-0-0) erased a pair one-goal deficits before holding off a late push by the Hartford Wolf Pack (14-8-2-2) for a 4-3 victory Sunday evening at XL Center. With the win, the...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks announce make-up dates with Penguins, Comets

The Rochester Americans announced Monday a pair of make-up dates for two games that were previously postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols. The team’s schedule updates include the following:. Rochester’s home game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL No. 398), originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, has been rescheduled for...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks forward JJ Peterka named AHL Player of the Week

The American Hockey League announced Monday that Rochester Americans forward JJ Peterka has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 2, 2022. Peterka began the week by making his National Hockey League debut and finished it by tallying five points in two games for the Amerks.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch announce rescheduled games

AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3 and rescheduled for March 27, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. AHL Game # 365 (Belleville at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 17, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m. AHL Game...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell falls 5-2 to Arizona State

Freshman forward Justin Ertel scored his first collegiate goal, but Arizona State rallied for a pair of goals in the second period to take control of a game that it eventually rode to a 5-2 victory on Saturday night at Oceanside Ice Arena. Cornell (9-2-1) followed up its strong start...
SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy