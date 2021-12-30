Sabres add three Amerks players to taxi squad ahead of two-game road trip

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forwards Brandon Biro and Ryan MacInnis and defenseman Oskari Laaksonen from the Rochester Americans to the team’s taxi squad, the team announced Thursday morning.

The NHL and the NHLPA agreed to the formation of taxi squads on Sunday in order to provide clubs with readily available players who can be recalled to the NHL in order to minimize the chances that clubs have to play shorthanded or games have to be postponed due to pandemic-related issues.

Taxi squads will dissolve after each team’s final game before the All-Star break in February.

MacInnis, 25, has appeared in 26 NHL games, all with Columbus, dating back to the 2019-20 season. He has one assist in those games. This year with Rochester, MacInnis has 15 points (5+10) in 24 games.

Biro and Laaksonen have yet to make their NHL debuts. Biro, who signed with Buffalo as a college free agent in March 2020, has 12 points (3+9) with the Amerks this season. Laaksonen, a third-round pick in 2017, has 15 points (2+13) in 23 AHL games in 2021-22.

The Sabres open a two-game road trip against the New York Islanders Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

